icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin oversees retaliatory nuclear strike drills
26 Oct, 2022 09:17
HomeBusiness News

EU state bypassing sanctions on Russia – media

The Netherlands has issued over 90 waivers to companies to continue business as usual, RTL Nieuws reports
EU state bypassing sanctions on Russia – media
© Getty Images / AleksandarGeorgiev

The Dutch government has granted 91 permits exempting businesses from implementing EU sanctions on Russia, media outlet RTL Nieuws reported on Monday, citing state institutions.

According to the outlet, officials did not reveal the names of the companies involved, the value of the transactions which were exempted, and the business sectors concerned.

The information was “company-sensitive,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told RTL. The Ministry, along with its counterparts in Economic Affairs, Finance, Infrastructure, and Education, were allowed to grant exemptions to sanctions to “allow a degree of flexibility in specific cases,” the unnamed spokesperson said.

The report noted that despite the EU’s ban on ships sailing under the Russian flag from European ports, the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management issued waivers so that 34 ships could access the nation’s ports. They justified this by saying the ships were carrying important cargo such as aluminum and food.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy and Climate has issued 25 permits to Dutch companies so they can work with former Gazprom subsidiaries. Permits were also issued on “humanitarian grounds” for cooperation between Russia and the EU on “civil matters,” as well as for making payments from Russia for “diplomatic” purposes.

READ MORE: Seize, not freeze: EU outlines plans for Russian assets

The Ministry of Finance granted 13 additional waivers related to frozen assets or goods that fall under the sanctions.

The EU has adopted eight rounds of sanctions on Russia in response to the conflict in Ukraine, including assets freezes, restrictions on the country’s financial sector, trade embargoes, as well as measures targeting individuals and state companies.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Von Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what they up to?
Attacks on a Von Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Von Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what they up to?
Attacks on a Von Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies