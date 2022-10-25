icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Oct, 2022 11:35
HomeBusiness News

Russian banks run low on gold amid surging demand – Vedomosti

The abolition of purchase tax has sparked wide interest in the precious metal, experts say
Russian banks run low on gold amid surging demand – Vedomosti
© Getty Images / GSO Images

Banks in Russia are facing a shortage of gold bars after demand for the precious metal increased sharply, Vedomosti newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing experts.

Executive Director of Precious Metals Operations at Uralsib Bank Andrey Vasiliev told the media outlet that supply disruptions arose due to the limited production capacity of refineries and growing demand for gold bars from citizens.

Small ingots are more in demand among individuals, while refineries were focused on bulk purchases of large bars and couldn’t quickly adapt to new market requirements, he explained. The production of small gold bars is a more expensive process, according to experts. It is cheaper to produce one ingot weighing 12 kg than several smaller ones, Evgeny Safonov from Promsvyazbank has confirmed.

In March, the Russian government scrapped the 20% value-added tax on gold for individuals as people rushed to park their savings amid the introduction of sweeping Western sanctions. Moreover, in June, the 13% income tax on profits from the sale of gold bars was withdrawn as well. Since then demand has been growing.

Meanwhile, refineries are developing infrastructure to work with individuals, but it takes time to establish business processes, analysts from Moscow Credit Bank have said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Geopolitical shift
0:00
26:25
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies