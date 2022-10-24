icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Oct, 2022 16:12
HomeBusiness News

Debt of top German companies reaches historic high – Handelsblatt

It has ballooned to €533 billion in one year, the outlet reports
Debt of top German companies reaches historic high – Handelsblatt
© Getty Images / picture alliance / Contributor

The net financial debt of 150 of Germany’s largest listed companies reached its highest level ever this year, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Sunday.

The outlet said that in just one year, the debt of major corporations (excluding banks and insurance companies) soared by 20%, to €533 billion ($526 billion). Twenty-five German companies currently have more debt than equity, the report noted, adding that to reduce debt, many of them are planning to sell their shares.

Also, the interest rate turnaround by the central banks is causing the costs for new loans to rise drastically. Handelsblatt cited Bundesbank statistics that corporate bonds are currently yielding an average annual interest rate of 4.3%. Just over a year ago it was 0.7%. “The trend has recently accelerated because investors expect rapidly rising interest rates in view of double-digit inflation rates,” it wrote.

The report highlighted that telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom, which is included in the DAX index, has the largest net debt among German companies, estimated at €145.8 billion.

READ MORE: Germans urged to ration more gas

On Sunday, Saxony’s state premier, Michael Kretschmer, warned that German companies are currently struggling to survive amid the skyrocketing energy costs. According to the official, many companies are ready to stop their work within a few weeks, not months.

The day before, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported, citing a statement by the president of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Peter Adrian, that some enterprises in Germany may suspend operations as the energy crisis worsens.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Geopolitical shift
0:00
26:25
Heading South? Sanjaya Baru, distinguished fellow at the United Service Institution of India
0:00
29:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies