icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Oct, 2022 07:12
HomeBusiness News

Millions of Brits struggling with bills – watchdog

One in four UK adults are in “financial difficulty,” the FCA says
Millions of Brits struggling with bills – watchdog
© Getty Images / Matt Cardy / Contributor

Nearly 32 million people, or 60% of all UK adults, are finding it a heavy burden or somewhat of a burden to pay their bills, a survey by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) showed on Friday.

According to the research, which was carried out between February and June, the total was up six million from 2020, when the economy went into lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“One in four UK adults are in financial difficulty or could quickly find themselves in difficulty if they suffered a financial shock,” the report said, noting that 4.2 million people have missed bills or loan payments in at least three of the six months before the survey took place.  

It also found that people living in the most deprived areas of the UK are nearly seven times as likely to be in financial difficulty compared to those living in the least deprived areas. The watchdog said that “12% of people in the North East and 10% in the North West are in financial difficulty, while 6% of people in the South East and South West are in the same position.” 

According to the report, the FCA has issued a reminder to banks on how to support customers in financial difficulty, encouraging them to contact providers in the first instance to discuss options.

The financial regulatory body, operating independently of the UK government, says that the survey is the largest of its kind, having conducted interviews with more than 19,000 people.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Geopolitical shift
0:00
26:25
Heading South? Sanjaya Baru, distinguished fellow at the United Service Institution of India
0:00
29:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies