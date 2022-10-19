icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Oct, 2022 13:15
HomeBusiness News

Hungary opposes ‘dangerous’ EU gas plan

Joint purchases and a price cap on Russian gas could lead to a reduction in supplies and higher costs, the country's FM says
Hungary opposes ‘dangerous’ EU gas plan
© Getty Images / spooh

The European Commission's proposal on joint gas purchases by EU member states is a risky move, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto warned on Wednesday.

The European Commission's proposal is unsuitable and even dangerous… threatens to further cut gas supplies to Europe,” he stated in a video address posted to his Facebook page. The minister urged Hungary not to accept the “risky” proposal, which could only lead to a drop in supplies and an increase in energy prices.

He stressed once more that Hungary opposes another “dangerous” notion – a price cap on Russian gas – which “would mean that the Russians would stop supplying natural gas to Europe.” 

According to simple economic principles, if we increase the quantity of a given product in a market, its price will decrease, but if we decrease the quantity of the product, the price will increase. Therefore, the amount of natural gas on the European market should be increased. It would be necessary for as much natural gas as possible to arrive in Europe from as many sources as possible,” he added.

EU countries urged to share gas READ MORE: EU countries urged to share gas

The minister said that Hungarian gas storages are currently 50% full, which means that the country has enough gas reserves for six months. He called this an “outstanding” result compared with other EU countries. Reuters, citing Aurora Energy Research analysts, recently reported that even a 100% gas storage level would only sustain the bloc for only about three months.

Hungary has a long-term contract for gas supplies with Russia’s Gazprom, and the country “is guaranteed to receive 4.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas a year from Russia.” Also, at the end of August, Hungary signed an additional two-month contract for the supply of up to 5.8 million cubic meters of Russian gas per day starting on September 1.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Rising Global South
0:00
25:6
Fear to live? Dmitry Trenin, research professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow
0:00
28:54
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies