17 Oct, 2022 13:25
Pakistan looks to secure Russian grain deal

Wheat imports will help Islamabad make up for crops and food stocks washed away by massive floods
Pakistan looks to secure Russian grain deal

Pakistan is negotiating wheat purchases from Russia to avert a possible food crisis, the country’s ambassador to Russia, Shafqat Ali Khan, told the TASS news agency on Monday.

When asked whether any agreements had been reached, he said that “technical experts are already discussing this. We want to buy wheat from Russia.”

He noted that Pakistan imported a lot of grain from Russia in 2021, and that the same year the two countries’ agriculture ministries signed a comprehensive agreement that established the framework for future supplies.

The diplomat pointed out that Pakistan is currently facing the threat of food shortages and said that “Russia has become a new supplier for us,” adding that his country considers Moscow “a long-term, stable partner in food supplies.”

READ MORE: Russia ready to help poor nations battle hunger – Putin

Russia has offered wheat to Pakistan to deal with the impending food shortages as a result of damage to crops caused by the recent floods.

In summer, the country was hit by severe floods which killed more than 1,000 people and displaced some 33 million, causing massive damage to crops and food stocks. The government said it would need assistance due to a potential “food security crisis.”

