15 Oct, 2022 10:02
Declassified papers shows Berlin’s position on Nord Stream 2 — media

Germany reportedly saw no risk in receiving piped Russian gas
© Sputnik / Aleksey Vitvitsky

The German government previously saw no risk to national or European energy security from launching a new gas pipeline linking to Russia, according to a declassified document seen by Bloomberg, as reported on Friday.

“Overall, the assessment comes to the conclusion that the granting of certification does not jeopardize the security of gas supply in Germany and the European Union,” the security report on the Nord Stream 2 project, dating back to October 26, 2021 reads.

Angela Merkel, who was then chancellor, supported the Nord Stream 2 project and argued that Russia had always been a reliable gas supplier. In the latter days of her time in office, she acknowledged that the project was commercial with a “political dimension,” but continued to argue that opening up the route would not threaten Europe’s energy supply.

Olaf Scholz, Merkel’s successor, backed Berlin’s official position at first, calling Nord Stream 2 a “purely economic” project. However, the chancellor changed his stance after Russia recognised the Ukraine’s Donbass republics as independent, and the certification process was halted.

Since the start of Moscow’s military offensive in Ukraine, both Scholz and Merkel have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using gas supplies to wage an energy war on Europe. On Tuesday, Scholz said that he had always been sure that Kremlin would use the control over the fuel as a “weapon,” echoing the views of other EU officials.

