icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Oct, 2022 07:06
HomeBusiness News

Industry stalls amid energy crisis – Bank of France

A “clear slowdown” forecast by central bank for the next year
Industry stalls amid energy crisis – Bank of France
©  AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Almost all industrial sectors in France have recorded a drop in activity amid surging energy prices and growing uncertainty, a monthly business survey by the Bank of France released this week reveals.

The French regulator has polled 8,500 companies, who reported a stabilization instead of the expected slow growth. The ongoing energy crisis has had a significant negative impact on the country’s industrial output, with some companies already resorting to layoffs.

As energy costs keep rising there’s no optimism apparent, with business leaders predicting further stagnation in October. While services are scrambling to resist the crisis, according to the report, industrial sectors are facing a slowdown. The Bank of France has cut its economic growth assessment for the third quarter from 0.3% to 0.25%.

Electricity prices, which are linked to gas prices, have surged in France, putting a strain on factories and testing the limits of government measures to mitigate the higher costs.

READ MORE: Major German power supplier hikes prices

A large number of French industrial companies said they’d suffered consequences from the energy crisis and that their production bottlenecks had affected profitability.

“Industry is starting to suffer, and that’s the phenomenon that’s a bit new and which unfortunately isn’t very surprising because it’s linked to the strong rise in energy bills,” Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told France Culture radio this week.

He reaffirmed that the bank is expecting 2.6% growth this year, which will be followed by a “clear slowdown” next year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s war
0:00
24:40
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies