icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kremlin says saboteurs targeting pipeline to Türkiye captured
13 Oct, 2022 12:17
HomeBusiness News

Top UK pub chain selling bars due to energy prices

Sales at Marston’s continue to lag behind pre-pandemic levels
Top UK pub chain selling bars due to energy prices
© Getty Images / Jacob King - PA Images / Contributor

British pub operator Marston’s has announced plans to sell some of its sites, saying revenues in the year to October were still 1% behind 2019, as sales continue to be hit by the worsening cost-of-living crisis.

“We’ve got some lower-end, non-strategic sites we will sell over the next year or so… our strategy is not to be a city and town-center pub group,” Marston’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Andrea told The Standard, warning that electricity prices in recent weeks were higher than anticipated because of a “volatile market.”

Andrea added that the pub selloff was unlikely to include London sites as “they’re still performing pretty well.”

According to the top executive, there were some signs of green shoots at the firm, with revenues in recent weeks 4% above 2019 levels and hopes of a World Cup bounce later this year.

“If I look at the Premier League and Champions League seasons to date, people are still coming out to pubs to watch sport – it’s a good place to go with friends,” he told the media. “As the tournament goes on, if England are there you bank an uptick in sales.”

READ MORE: UK pubs and brewers risk closure – FT

In September, Mitchells & Butlers, Marston’s rivals, warned of tighter margins in its new financial year as costs rise. Last week, Wetherspoon’s said annual operating costs had nearly doubled.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A third Palestinian intifada: With political leaders becoming increasingly unpopular, a new armed uprising takes hold
A third Palestinian intifada: With political leaders becoming increasingly unpopular, a new armed uprising takes hold FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A third Palestinian intifada: With political leaders becoming increasingly unpopular, a new armed uprising takes hold
A third Palestinian intifada: With political leaders becoming increasingly unpopular, a new armed uprising takes hold FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
Striking escalation? Daniel Kovalik, adjunct professor of intl. human rights, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies