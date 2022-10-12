icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Leak found on key Russian oil pipeline to Germany – Polish operator
12 Oct, 2022 06:45
HomeBusiness News

Moscow extends food embargo

The ban on importing certain food goods from a number of countries dates back to Crimea’s accession to Russia eight years ago
Moscow extends food embargo
© Getty Images / Andersen Ross Photography Inc

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended restrictions on certain food imports from countries that imposed sanctions on Russia after Crimea joined the country in 2014.

According to a decree published on an official government portal on Tuesday, the embargo will be prolonged until December 31, 2023.

The ban was first introduced in August 2014 as a counter-measure to sanctions imposed on Russia by a number of Western nations who refused to recognize Crimea’s having left Ukraine to become part of Russia.

The measure has already been extended and amended several times over the years. It initially applied to certain goods from the US, EU, Australia, Norway, and Canada. In 2015, the list of countries was expanded to include Albania, Montenegro, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, and in 2016, Ukraine.

The ban targets certain types of food and raw materials. Initially, it encompassed primarily meat and meat products, milk, dairy, fish and fish products, vegetables and fruits. Since October 2017, it also banned the import of live pigs, as well as animal by-products, fat and animal oil. In 2015, the government decreed that prohibited goods discovered in the country be destroyed.

READ MORE: Russia estimates harvest potential of new regions

Furthermore, at one point a procedure was introduced according to which the transit of products from sanctioned countries through Russian territory was allowed only with the use of GLONASS stamps and registration cards for drivers.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
Striking escalation? Daniel Kovalik, adjunct professor of intl. human rights, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies