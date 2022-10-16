icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Oct, 2022 12:26
HomeBusiness News

Top Wall Street banker makes recession prediction

Europe is already in recession, and the US could soon follow, Jamie Dimon says
Top Wall Street banker makes recession prediction
© Getty Images / Tetra Images

The US economy could plunge into recession in the next six to nine months, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC this week.

According to Dimon, the economy is “actually still doing well,” though soaring inflation, higher-than-expected interest rate hikes, and the situation in Ukraine are a “very serious” combination that could lead to recession.

You can’t talk about the economy without talking about stuff in the future – and this is serious stuff… These are very, very serious things which I think are likely to push the US and the world – I mean, Europe is already in recession – and they’re likely to put the US in some kind of recession six to nine months from now,” he said.

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points last month, the third consecutive increase of that amount. Officials also signaled that they could continue to hike the rates if the situation with consumer prices does not improve.

The JPMorgan Chase CEO said that the Fed “waited too long and did too little” to tackle inflation, which recently jumped to a 40-year high, though he noted that he is not criticizing the Fed’s current approach.

IMF and World Bank sound alarm over recession READ MORE: IMF and World Bank sound alarm over recession

From here, let’s all wish [the Fed] success and keep our fingers crossed that they manage to slow down the economy enough so that whatever it is, is mild – and it is possible.

Dimon said he cannot predict how lengthy the recession might be.

It can go from very mild to quite hard and a lot will be reliant on what happens with [the conflict in Ukraine]. So, I think to guess is hard; be prepared.

He added that the only guaranteed outcome of the situation will be high market volatility.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Over and done with? Binoy Kampmark, Senior Lecturer, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies at RMIT University
0:00
29:29
CrossTalk: NATO’s war
0:00
24:40
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies