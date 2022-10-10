icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Oct, 2022 08:54
HomeBusiness News

French gas stations running out of fuel amid union strike – media

Energy major TotalEnergies has agreed to speed up wage talks with workers to avoid a supply crisis
French gas stations running out of fuel amid union strike – media
FILE PHOTO © Getty Images / Sylvain Lefevre

Nearly 30% of gasoline stations in France are suffering fuel shortages due to refinery shutdowns caused by strikes at TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil's Esso France refineries, Reuters reported on Sunday citing the office of the energy minister.

Three out of six refineries are currently shut down and French media report huge queues at petrol stations across the country. According to France 24, the country’s domestic fuel output has dropped by more than 60% over nearly two weeks of strikes, equivalent to 740,000 barrels of petrol per day.

Workers, suffering from the cost of living crisis while soaring energy prices bring enormous profits for energy companies they work for, are demanding a pay rise. In the second quarter of 2022, TotalEnergies recorded $5.7 billion in profit against $2.2 million in the same period in 2021. French workers’ union CGT has called for a tax on these profits and a 10% wage increase, with 7% to counter inflation and 3% as “profit sharing.

TotalEnergies on Sunday offered to bring forward wage talks from mid-November to October to appease employees and persuade them to lift the blockade on the refineries.

Provided the blockades will end and all labor representatives agree, the company proposes to advance to October the start of mandatory annual wage talks,” it said in a statement, as cited by Reuters.

Strikes halt French refineries READ MORE: Strikes halt French refineries

Esso France, which has been debating a wage rise with its employees for weeks, said it would hold a new round of talks later on Monday “with the aim of enabling the group's refineries to resume operations as soon as possible.

In an effort to ease the domestic fuel market, France released strategic reserves and raised imports, Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said in a statement on BFM TV on Sunday. She also welcomed the two energy firms’ decisions to speed up wage discussions “so that the French people are not taken hostage by this social dispute and can go to work with confidence.”

Union representatives told Reuters the strikes would continue until the workers’ demands are met.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Bridge too far
0:00
26:19
Push, prod, react? Benjamin Abelow, author of how the West brought war to Ukraine
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies