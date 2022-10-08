icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin orders enhanced security around Crimean Bridge
8 Oct, 2022 15:13
HomeBusiness News

India poised to launch e-rupee

The nation’s Reserve Bank says virtual currency will bolster the digital economy
India poised to launch e-rupee
© Getty Images / SOPA Images / Contributor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it will start pilot launches of the much-anticipated Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), or e-rupee, for specific-use cases in the near future.

“Currently, we are at the forefront of a watershed movement in the evolution of currency that will decisively change the very nature of money and its functions,” the Central Bank said in a statement.

The Digital Rupee is akin to sovereign paper currency, but takes a different form, exchangeable at par with the existing currency, and will be accepted as a medium of payment, legal tender, and safe store of value, according to the RBI.

“The concept note also discusses key considerations such as technology and design choices, possible uses of the digital rupee, and issuance mechanisms, among others,” the regulator added.

Russia and India to start trade in rupees READ MORE: Russia and India to start trade in rupees

The RBI expects the digital rupee to lower the cost of issuing money and transactions, as global monetary regulators now seek to popularize a more acceptable electronic form of currency amid the dwindling use of paper currency.

Retail CBDC, which is intended for the settlement of interbank transfers and related wholesale transactions, will potentially be available for use by everyone – private sector, non-financial consumers, and businesses.

Wholesale CBDC, which represents an electronic version of cash primarily meant for retail transactions, is designed for restricted access to select financial institutions.

The RBI concept note says the e-rupee will bolster India’s digital economy, enhance financial inclusion, and make the monetary and payment systems more efficient.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No negotiations
0:00
24:39
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies