icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin orders enhanced security around Crimean Bridge
8 Oct, 2022 14:30
HomeBusiness News

UK providers to pay customers for not using electricity – media

Octopus Energy and Ovo Energy expect their new schemes to help cut risks of blackouts during winter
UK providers to pay customers for not using electricity – media
© Getty Images / Twins

Customers of British energy suppliers Octopus Energy and Ovo Energy can get money back for not using electricity during times of high power demand, UK tabloid the Mirror reported on Friday.

The two firms are planning to launch schemes to help Britain avoid blackouts during the coldest months.

Earlier this week, Britain’s National Grid ESO warned that the nation could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this coming winter if the government is unable to secure enough gas and electricity imports.

The two energy providers said they will reward customers with smart meters for using less energy at peak times. Both new schemes are part of the National Grid's tool box to keep the lights on this winter.

Under Octopus’ scheme, which is called Saving Sessions and will run between November 2022 and March 2023, customers will be paid an average of £4 ($4.46) for every unit saved during the specific timeframes. This is expected to allow customers to save around £100 over the course of the winter.

Brits warned of winter blackouts READ MORE: Brits warned of winter blackouts

“Instead of cutting off whole chunks of the country if we are short of gas, we can reward people for using less energy at times of peak demand,” Octopus CEO Greg Jackson said.

“We were the first energy supplier to offer this service to our customers, and we hope others will follow our lead. By doing so, we can make blackouts a thing of the past, and bring costs down for everyone.”

Ovo’s version of the scheme is a trial called Power Move. The energy provider will reward customers up to £100 for shifting energy use to non-peak times. The program runs from November 2022 to March 2023.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No negotiations
0:00
24:39
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies