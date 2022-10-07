icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Oct, 2022 11:17
Biden puts cannabis stocks on a high

The US President has promised pardons for pot possession
Cannabis companies’ stocks surged after US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he would pardon thousands of people found guilty of marijuana possession and launched a review of the drug’s status at a federal level.

Shares in US and Canadian cannabis growers and sellers moved up sharply on the announcement.

Stock in Canopy Growth, jumped 22% on the Nasdaq, Trulieve Cannabis gained 36%, Curaleaf and Tilray Holdings also both soared over 30%.

Canopy Growth hailed Biden’s announcement, describing it as “an acknowledgement that cannabis prohibition has failed and that too many lives have been significantly impacted as a result,” CNBC quoted from a company statement.

The move could affect 6,500 people and would reverse federal convictions. In his speech, Biden urged state authorities to follow suit.

Biden also called on officials to start a review process of how marijuana is classified under federal law. At the moment the dug falls under the same classification as heroin and LSD.

“No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” the president said. The pardons will come after a review process overseen by the Attorney General.

