icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin orders enhanced security around Crimean Bridge
8 Oct, 2022 10:56
HomeBusiness News

China profits where sanctions on Russia hit – WSJ

Energy companies that have long-term contracts re-export excess US gas to the EU at a huge premium, the outlet claims
China profits where sanctions on Russia hit – WSJ
©  Getty Images/CHUNYIP WONG

China is reselling US liquefied natural gas (LNG) on lower domestic demand to energy-strained European states for massive profits, the Wall Street Journal reported this week.

Once the largest importer of LNG, China is now exporting on a large scale.

As domestic demand for energy has been falling in recent months, China has begun reselling excess LNG onto the global market, with Europe, Japan and South Korea among key buyers.

Taking advantage of low-cost purchases under long-term contracts, Chinese energy companies are selling US LNG to Europe, reaping "hundreds of millions of dollars per cargo".

The outlet has pointed out that the number of LNG vessels from the US docked in China from January to August has decreased from 133 recorded in one period last year to only 19 during the same period this year.

Not only is American gas being sold on by Beijing, this year China has also imported almost 30% more gas from Russia, and at a significant discount, the outlet wrote, citing shipping data. China’s LNG imports from Russia surged in August to their highest level in at least two years.

In September, the Sakhalin-2 LNG export plant in Russia’s Far East sold several shipments to China for delivery through December at nearly half the current spot price, Bloomberg reported, citing traders familiar with the matter.

READ MORE: US facing natural gas shortage – Reuters

As gas supplies from Russia to Europe have slumped from 40% to 9%, imports of the super-chilled fuel into the EU have increased by 60% year-on-year, despite being much more expensive than pipeline deliveries.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No negotiations
0:00
24:39
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies