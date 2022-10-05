icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Oct, 2022 06:09
HomeBusiness News

Germany may cut energy exports to neighbors — FT

Berlin may take the step to avoid power outages at home, the outlet reports, citing network operator
Germany may cut energy exports to neighbors — FT
© Getty Images / Ashley Cooper

Germany may have to temporarily limit its export of electricity during the upcoming winter, including to France. That's according to Hendrik Neumann, chief technical officer of the country’s leading grid operator Amprion, cited by the Financial Times.

According to the newspaper, the measure could be implemented as a “last resort” in order to avoid power outages within Germany. Neumann reportedly said that exports would likely be halted for several hours at a time, “not days.”

We are assuming a highly stressed situation during the coming winter,” Neumann told FT, adding that the current energy crisis in Germany and in the broader EU is only partially caused by the situation around Ukraine and the ensuing sanctions war with Russia. Other “overlapping issues” include the shutdowns of roughly half of the nuclear power plants in France, as well as coal shortages caused by delivery problems due to low water levels. Issues stemming from the remoteness of most wind power generation plants from their main consumers, industrial plants, also are said to be adding fuel to the fire.

Energy giant explains why France faces power shortage READ MORE: Energy giant explains why France faces power shortage

Germany has been a large power exporter for years. Last year, for instance, it sold 17,400 gigawatt hours (GWh) more electricity to other EU countries than it imported, according to data from the network regulator.

France and Austria are Germany’s major power buyers. France imported 6,000 GWh of electricity from Germany in January to March this year, 5% of Germany’s overall electricity production during that period, according to data from think tank Fraunhofer ISE. This figure was five times greater than in the same period last year, the report states.

Analysts say that a drop in German power exports may exacerbate supply shortages in France. Last month, reports emerged that France may even halt power supplies to Italy for two years, due to problems with nuclear power plants. However, France later denied these claims.

READ MORE: Italy fears France may halt power supply – la Repubblica

The French government has been urging the country’s state utility EDF to restart the 32 currently idle nuclear reactors as soon as possible. They went offline earlier this year due to corrosion problems and have so far been on maintenance. EDF recently said its nuclear power output was set to drop to its lowest level in over 30 years due to problems at the aging plants.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
All or nothing? Sourabh Gupta, Senior Fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies
0:00
30:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies