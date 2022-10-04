icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Oct, 2022 11:33
HomeBusiness News

US Treasury explains how G7 will target Russian oil

The group of nations aims to limit the Kremlin’s revenue from energy exports
US Treasury explains how G7 will target Russian oil
©  Getty Images/Nearmap

The G7's upcoming anti-Russia sanctions will target oil and petrochemicals in three phases, senior US Treasury official Ben Harris told the Argus European Crude Conference in Geneva on Tuesday.

According to Harris, as cited by Reuters, the sanctions will tackle Russian crude oil, then focus on diesel, and finally lower value products such as naphtha. The G7 sanctions should be seen by the industry as a way to continue trading, ensuring Russian oil continues to flow, he explained.

“The price cap can be considered a release valve on the (EU) sanctions package,” Harris said, adding: “It transforms the ban from an absolute ban to a conditional ban.”

The price at which Russian oil sales will be capped has not been decided, the official noted, adding that it will be high enough to provide an incentive to maintain output, and above the marginal production cost for Russia's most expensive oil well.

The EU also aims to sanction Russian exports, with its restrictions reportedly set to match the oil price ceiling agreed by the G7. The bloc will ban seaborne imports of Russian oil from December 5 and of oil products from February 5, 2023, cutting the trade off from financial services and potentially halting it worldwide.

READ MORE: EU split on Russian oil price cap escalates – Politico

Western leaders agreed in June to explore a price ceiling to limit how much refiners and traders can pay for Russian crude. Moscow has made it clear that it will not comply, instead shipping its crude to countries not bound by the cap. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has warned that nations that support the price cap will not receive any Russian fuel.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
All or nothing? Sourabh Gupta, Senior Fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies
0:00
30:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies