icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Oct, 2022 06:36
HomeBusiness News

EU faces unprecedented gas shortage – international watchdog

Fuel rationing will be inevitable if weather brings a colder than average winter, report warns
EU faces unprecedented gas shortage – international watchdog
© Getty Images / Mikhail Mikheev / EyeEm

In the face of “unprecedented risks” to gas supplies this winter, the EU will have to reduce its demand by up to 13%, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has announced.

With fears mounting of a complete cutoff of gas deliveries from Russia, following a drop in supplies and the recent incident involving the Nord Stream pipelines, the Paris-based body predicts long-term market uncertainty.

According to its quarterly market report published on Monday, gas consumption in the bloc  declined by more than 10% in the first eight months of the year, compared with the same period in 2021, “driven by a 15% drop in the industrial sector as factories curtailed production.”

Following the EU’s commitment to end its reliance on Russian gas, its members have decided to switch to other types of fuel, such as coal and oil, for power generation. To offset the shortfalls in supply, the EU has also resorted to costly LNG shipments from the US and Qatar, and has increased pipeline deliveries from Norway and Azerbaijan. This has led to record highs in the third quarter of 2022 in European natural gas prices and Asian spot LNG prices.

Russia points finger at sole beneficiary of pipeline sabotage READ MORE: Russia points finger at sole beneficiary of pipeline sabotage

Although the EU has already filled its storage to 88%, the IEA says that 90% is required should there be further disruptions in gas supplies, a late winter cold spell, and a lack of LNG. The report shows that “a demand reduction of 9% compared to the five-year average would be necessary to maintain storage levels above 25% in the case of lower LNG inflow.” In the worst-case scenario, the governments of EU member states would be forced to introduce an even stricter rationing of 13% “to sustain storage levels above 33% in the case of lower LNG supply.”

On September 30, the EU agreed to cut back energy consumption by at least 5% during peak hours. According to media reports, businesses in Europe have already imposed self-rationing by abandoning energy-intensive activities such as steelmaking, while smaller businesses such as bakeries are struggling with surging costs.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
All or nothing? Sourabh Gupta, Senior Fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies
0:00
30:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies