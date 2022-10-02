icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Oct, 2022 11:18
HomeBusiness News

Russia bans cargo transit from ‘unfriendly countries’

The ban applies to bilateral and transit goods transported by road, but offers exemptions for certain products
Russia bans cargo transit from ‘unfriendly countries’
© Getty Images / Mel Stoutsenberger / EyeEm

Russia has banned cargo transportation by road for companies from countries that placed similar restrictions on Russia. The decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and published on the country’s official internet portal for legal information on Saturday.

According to the document, companies from EU countries, Norway, Ukraine, and the UK will no longer be able to transport goods through Russia by road. The document states that the ban is in response to restrictions imposed by these countries for Russian truckers as part of the sanctions on Moscow earlier this year.

The decree comes into force on October 10 and will be valid until December 31, 2022. The document states that the ban applies to both bilateral and transit goods transportation, as well as cargo transportation to or from the territory of a third state.

Goods delivery by road from ‘unfriendly countries’ to final recipients on the territory of Russia will still be carried out. For this purpose, goods from foreign trucks will be reloaded (or a semi-trailer will be hooked up) to Russian and Belarusian vehicles at the customs terminal complexes in the border areas in Pskov, Kaliningrad, Leningrad, and Murmansk regions, the Republic of Karelia and St. Petersburg,” the press service of Russia’s Ministry of Transport told RBK news outlet.

READ MORE: EU ready to hit Russia with fresh sanctions — Reuters

The decree exempts some goods, including various types of food, manufactured goods and certain non-food items. For instance, the ban will not apply to meat, fish, milk, some types of vegetables and confectionery, cocoa, certain cereal products, alcohol, tobacco, fertilizers, pharmaceutical products, contraceptives, paper, and cardboard. In addition, live animals and plants, watches, musical instruments, nuclear reactors, and video and sound recording equipment are not subject to the ban.

Cargo delivery to or from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad will also be exempt from restrictions.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts
Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts FEATURE
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia FEATURE
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts
Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts FEATURE
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia FEATURE
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Wars in wars? Rakesh Sharma, retired Indian lieutenant general
0:00
28:44
CrossTalk: Upping the ante
0:00
24:49
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies