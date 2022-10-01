icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Oct, 2022 09:53
HomeBusiness News

China calls Nord Stream situation ‘tragic calamity’

UN Deputy Permanent Representative Geng Shuang warns of dire consequences for the energy market
China calls Nord Stream situation ‘tragic calamity’
Danish Defense shows the gas leaking at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark, September 27, 2022. © Getty Images / Danish Defence/Anadolu Agency

The situation regarding Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines is tragic and may worsen the global energy crisis, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, Geng Shuang, said on Friday.

The Nord Stream pipeline is the main artery for energy transportation in Europe, providing vital gas supplies to 23 European countries. A physical disruption of the pipeline, as a result of the leaks, has exacerbated the energy supply shortages in Europe. Consumers around the world, particularly those in developing countries, are likely to suffer from the resulting volatility in the energy markets and the soaring energy prices… At a time when Europe and the world are facing a proliferation of intractable challenges, this indeed is a great and tragic calamity that we do not wish to see,” the official said at the UN Security Council.

While the price of gas in Europe in September dropped by nearly a quarter compared to the end of August on news that European storage facilities were nearly full, it started climbing this week due to the situation regarding Russian deliveries. According to data from London’s Intercontinental Exchange, the price of October and November futures jumped more than 10% on Friday, to $2,100 per thousand cubic meters.

Europe ‘indefinitely deprived’ of key gas supply route – Gazprom READ MORE: Europe ‘indefinitely deprived’ of key gas supply route – Gazprom

Geng noted that the pipelines continue to leak, and warned that apart from the energy market, the situation is affecting the shipping routes as well as the environment in the area.

He added that a number of countries believe the incident to be the result of deliberate sabotage, and said that if this turns out to be true, it “would constitute an attack on transnational civilian facilities and submarine pipelines” in violation of international law. The official called on the UN to launch an investigation into the leaks.

The leaks this time highlight the vulnerability of transnational infrastructure. We are ready to work with all parties to maintain the security of cross-border infrastructure,” Geng said.

The Danish authorities reported leaks on both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Monday after a local pipeline operator noted a loss of pressure following a series of undersea explosions in the area. Denmark estimates the power of the explosions at around 500 kilograms of TNT, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts
Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts FEATURE
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia FEATURE
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts
Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts FEATURE
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia FEATURE
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Upping the ante
0:00
24:49
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies