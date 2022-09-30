icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin signs treaties on Donbass, Zaporozhye, and Kherson accession to Russia
30 Sep, 2022 09:36
HomeBusiness News

European gas prices soar on Russian pipeline news

The export license of the TurkStream operator has been revoked by Dutch authorities due to EU sanctions
European gas prices soar on Russian pipeline news
© Getty Images / B2M Productions

Natural gas prices in Europe rocketed more than 10% on Friday, to $2,100 per thousand cubic meters, following news that the operator of the TurkStream pipeline had lost its license because of the latest EU sanctions on Russia.

November gas futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands were trading at $2,087 per thousand cubic meters, or €205.995 per megawatt hour.

Prices have seen upward pressure due to uncertainty over supply after the Russian-owned operator of the TurkStream pipeline, South Stream Transport, said on Thursday that the Netherlands had withdrawn its export license.

Media reports claim that if the TurkStream natural gas route is damaged, the operator won’t be able to mount repairs because of the sanctions. However, South Stream Transport stated it will continue gas transportation, adding it had already requested the resumption of the license.

READ MORE: Key Russian Black Sea gas pipeline under threat – US state media

The TurkStream pipeline, which has an annual capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas, supplies Russian fuel to Türkiye and Southern Europe. Launched in 2020, it has carried some 18 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Türkiye and 16.8 bcm to European customers, according to Daily Sabah.

Following the sabotage of the two Nord Stream pipelines, TurkStream remains the only conduit for Russian natural gas to the EU besides the pipelines that pass through Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia FEATURE
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia FEATURE
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Upping the ante
0:00
24:49
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies