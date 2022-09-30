icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin signs treaties on Donbass, Zaporozhye, and Kherson accession to Russia
30 Sep, 2022 08:38
HomeBusiness News

Russia resumes gas supplies to China

Maintenance is complete at the Power of Siberia pipeline, Gazprom says
Russia resumes gas supplies to China
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov

Supplies of natural gas from Russia to China via the Power of Siberia route have been resumed, as routine maintenance on the pipeline was completed according to schedule, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Friday.

“Scheduled maintenance works on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline has been finished,” the company said in a statement released via its Telegram channel. “Gas transportation, as planned, has been resumed today.”

Gas shipments through the pipeline were temporarily halted on September, 20. Under the terms of the contract, the route is closed for inspection twice a year, in the spring and autumn.

Gazprom started pumping gas to China via the 3,000km (1,864-mile) pipeline in 2019 as part of a 30-year deal with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) five years earlier. The $400-billion deal was Gazprom’s biggest agreement ever.

Russia to become China’s largest gas supplier – Gazprom READ MORE: Russia to become China’s largest gas supplier – Gazprom

The capacity of the Power of Siberia, also known as the eastern route, is 61 billion cubic meters of gas per year, including 38 billion cubic meters for export.

Moscow and Beijing are currently planning another major gas route, with Gazprom finalizing construction details for the Soyuz Vostok project, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

The Soyuz Vostok, which will deliver natural gas to China through Mongolia, is part of the larger Power of Siberia 2 pipeline. The route will be capable of delivering as much as 50 billion cubic meters of gas once it’s operational.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia FEATURE
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia FEATURE
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Upping the ante
0:00
24:49
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies