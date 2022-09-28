icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Sep, 2022 15:21
HomeBusiness News

Billionaire investor lambasts UK government

Its policies could exacerbate inflation in the country and result in ballooning public debt, prominent investor Ray Dalio warns
Billionaire investor lambasts UK government
©  PRU / AFP

The UK’s new cabinet is operating like the government of an emerging country, billionaire investor and the founder of Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

He criticized Britain’s new spending plan for its aggressive tax cuts that could raise the nation’s debts to an unsustainable level and cripple the pound.

“Investors and policymakers: Heed the lesson of the UK’s fiscal blunder,” Dalio wrote in a tweet. “The panic selling you are now seeing that is leading to the plunge of UK bonds, currency, and financial assets is due to the recognition that the big supply of debt that will have to be sold by the government is much too much for the demand.”

According to Dalio, the rapid increase in debt, coupled with the lack of demand for the British pound on the global stage, is a recipe for disaster.

“That makes people want to get out of the debt and currency. I can’t understand how those who were behind this move didn’t understand that. It suggests incompetence,” Dalio wrote. “Mechanistically, the UK government is operating like the government of an emerging country, it is producing too much debt in a currency that there is not a big world demand for,” he added.

Last week, British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a new spending plan, designed to spur the nation’s economic growth and help alleviate the effects of soaring energy prices in the short term. Following the announcement, sterling sank to a record low against the US dollar on Monday, while the UK’s bond market experienced the largest one-day sell-off in its history.

READ MORE: Pound crashes to all-time low

According to Deutsche Bank, the new spending plan will push the UK’s debt-to-GDP ratio to around 101%, which is the highest level of debt the country has held since 1962.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
Dishonoring peace? Adriel Kasonta, political analyst and risk consultant
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies