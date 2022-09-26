icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Sep, 2022 13:22
HomeBusiness News

Russian stocks suffer worst day since start of Ukraine offensive

Geopolitical tensions and the falling oil price are driving the plunge
Russian stocks suffer worst day since start of Ukraine offensive
©  NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

The Russian stock market accelerated its decline on Monday, losing 10% by 10:00 GMT, trading data showed.

The ruble-traded MICEX Index fell below 1,900 points for the first time since February 24, when Russia started its military operation in Ukraine, and the dollar-denominated RTS was also down 10%.

“The Russian equity market has gone sharply down in recent days amid geopolitical risks, exacerbated by general negative trends in global equity markets and falling commodity prices,” business daily RBK quoted experts from BCS investment company as saying.

Oil prices have fallen by roughly 20% over the past month, with the US benchmark WTI trading just above $78 a barrel and the global benchmark Brent crude at $85 per barrel for November contracts at the time of the writing.

Oil prices slump on recession fears READ MORE: Oil prices slump on recession fears

Shares in Russia’s third-largest private oil company, Surgutneftegas, showed the biggest decline on Monday, of nearly 20%.

The strong ruble also presents a challenge for exporting companies.

A threat by Western countries to impose more sanctions on Russia has further dampened investors' optimism, RBK writes.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Self-determination
0:00
26:22
Domination vs aspiration? Dimitris Konstantakopoulos, political analyst & former adviser to Greek PM Papandreou
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies