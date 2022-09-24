icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Sep, 2022 07:43
HomeBusiness News

US oil reserves at lowest level in decades – media

The stockpile has been gradually shrinking due to Washington’s attempts to stabilize gasoline prices
US oil reserves at lowest level in decades – media
© Getty Images / Peter Cade

US strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) have shrunk to their lowest level in nearly 40 years, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing weekly data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Crude oil inventories declined by nearly 7 million barrels in the week to September 16, falling to 427.2 million barrels – the lowest since 1984, the WSJ said. According to the report, this is the first time the SPR has held less oil than commercial storage since 1983. As of September 16, there were 430.8 million barrels of oil in commercial storage facilities.

President Joe Biden announced that a record 180 million barrels of crude oil would be released from the SPR in late March, in an attempt to combat rising fuel prices and market disruptions caused in part by the uncertainty regarding Russian oil exports to the global market amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Under the plan, the US is to sell around 1 million barrels of oil per day over the course of six months. According to analysts, this volume is more than three times higher than any previous release from the SPR. Official data shows that about 155 million barrels have been released from the SPR so far this year, with 10 million more to be tapped in November.

Rejecting oil and gas is ‘road to hell’ for US, big bank CEO warns READ MORE: Rejecting oil and gas is ‘road to hell’ for US, big bank CEO warns

According to a recent analysis from the US Treasury, the SPR releases this year, along with coordinated releases from international partners which Washington insisted on earlier this year, have reduced gasoline prices in the country by around 40 cents per gallon compared to what they would have been without tapping the reserves.

Retail gasoline prices in the US have been gradually dropping for more than 13 consecutive weeks since June 2022, data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) shows. However, earlier this week, the national average reversed course, reportedly due to maintenance work at several US refineries.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

US psy ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US psy ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

US psy ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US psy ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Shrinking Ukraine
0:00
24:45
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies