23 Sep, 2022 15:00
French firewood prices soaring – media

Growing demand ahead of winter is driving up the cost of heating with renewable resource, BFMTV reports
The price of firewood in France has continued to grow, rising by an average of 10% compared to June, as households stockpile supplies earlier than ever this year, channel BFMTV reported on Friday.

According to the report, the cost currently amounts to about €90 ($87) per cubic meter. Demand has jumped 50% over the last two months in annual terms.

The boom in demand caused significant delays in delivery, with consumers expected to wait for three to five months from the date of the order. However, “in a bad scenario, some customers may not receive their orders at all,” it warned.

Producers indicated they may limit deliveries to one cubic meter of firewood per household if they cannot meet demand.

“People are preparing for winter crazily in advance compared to previous years,” the national wood pellet professionals’ group Propellet France stated last week. “There is always a delay in the time it takes for the sector to find its feet and increase its production capacity. Supply is limited compared to demand,” it explained.

The French have been flocking to firewood and pellets as an alternative way to heat their homes amid surging energy prices. The rush comes as the nation’s energy regulator CRE has warned that private households may face power outages this winter in the event of severe frosts.

