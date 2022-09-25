icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Sep, 2022 05:37
HomeBusiness News

Dollar outpaces euro in global payments

Investors prefer the greenback for transactions amid the EU’s economic crisis, according to SWIFT
Dollar outpaces euro in global payments
© Getty Images / Tetra Images

The dollar widened its lead over the euro as the world’s top currency for payments last month, according to a report by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) released this week.

The share of total euro payment transactions slumped to 34.5% in August, falling to the lowest level since 2020. The decline by a full percentage point from July comes amid the strengthening of the US dollar and the euro’s drop of more than 12% against the greenback this year, according to SWIFT data.

As the EU struggles with record-high inflation and a looming energy crisis, investors are switching away from the euro to a more secure currency. The report shows that euro usage has been falling for three months in a row, while the US dollar has been increasing its share as the currency of choice since May, holding the lead for the 15th consecutive month.

The greenback’s share of total transactions rose to 42.6% in August, broadening the gap between payments in the two currencies to the widest since 2020. According to the report, the spread in dollar versus euro payments increased from 1% in February to more than 8% in August.

The report also pointed out that the share of the Chinese yuan in transactions rose to 2.3% despite the country’s economic slowdown, while the Japanese yen, which fell to the lowest rate since 1998 in early September, accounted for only 2.7% of all global payments.

The US dollar has been largely predominant in transactions since 2013, according to SWIFT.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Shrinking Ukraine
0:00
24:45
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies