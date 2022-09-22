icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Sep, 2022 13:46
HomeBusiness News

Russia issues budget forecast

The country is expected to run a deficit next year which would be covered by government borrowing, the prime minister says
Russia issues budget forecast
© Getty Images / Mlenny

The Russian budget will be in deficit from 2023 to 2025, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a government meeting on Thursday.

“During the entire period, the budget will be in deficit, the main source of its coverage will be government borrowing,” he explained.

The prime minister also estimated total government revenues in 2023 at over 26 trillion rubles (over $435 billion), noting that “in nominal terms this is less than this year, but significantly more than in the previous year, when the economy was affected by the COVID pandemic.” 

Mishustin added that government budget outlays in 2023 will slightly increase to over 29 trillion rubles ($485 billion) when compared to this year.

The PM’s report follows an improved economic outlook by the Russian Economy Ministry on Wednesday. It said the decline in Russia’s GDP is expected to be much lower than previously thought, both for this year and the next. The ministry now sees the economy contracting by 2.9% this year and by 0.8% in 2023.

Russia’s economy is expected to expand by 2.6% in 2024-2025 due to robust domestic consumer and investment demand, finance minister, Maxim Reshetnikov said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies