icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Sep, 2022 16:45
HomeBusiness News

Bank of Russia proposes financial support for reservists

People mobilized for military service should be offered payment holidays on loans, the regulator says
Bank of Russia proposes financial support for reservists
©  Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov

The Bank of Russia (CBR) recommended on Wednesday that banks and microfinance providers grant payment holidays on loans to military reservists called up under President Vladimir Putin’s decree on partial mobilization.

According to the regulator, such citizens can apply to their bank or MFO for a pause in payments or a reduction in their size for all types of loans, including mortgages, for the period of mobilization.

In addition, the CBR recommended not to recover from mobilized Russians and their dependents delinquency on loans, and not to evict them from mortgaged housing in the event of foreclosure. At the same time, banks, microfinance providers and credit history bureaus should not consider such restructuring as worsening the borrower's credit rating.

The regulator advised lenders to meet the needs of such borrowers and develop special restructuring programs or adapt the existing ones. Banks should not to charge penalties under the contracts or demand early fulfillment of obligations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree for a partial mobilization, which will draw 300,000 military reservists into active service as the country faces a protracted conflict in Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies