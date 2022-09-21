icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Sep, 2022 12:07
Zuckerberg has lost $71 billion this year – Bloomberg

Experts say the pivot into the Metaverse has cost the tech magnate dearly
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC on October 23, 2019. © AFP / Nicholas Kamm

The fortune of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has dropped by $71 billion so far this year, Bloomberg reported on Monday. It noted that the decline was the biggest among the world’s wealthiest individuals tracked by the agency’s Billionaires Index. The drop is also greater than the GDP of 120 countries.

Zuckerberg’s current net worth of $55.9 billion makes him 20th among the richest people around the globe, his lowest spot since 2014. Less than two years ago, the tech tycoon was worth $106 billion, and was ranked third after Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

The 38-year-old’s wealth reached a peak of $142 billion in September 2021, but shortly after he changed the company’s name from Facebook to Meta, it took a predominantly downward trajectory.

In February, Facebook revealed no growth in monthly users, causing a record decline in its stock price and washing $31 billion out of Zuckerberg’s fortune. Additionally, Instagram’s bet on Reels, launched as a potential rival to TikTok’s short-form video platform, is bringing in less advertising revenue than expected.

Meta’s stock is also being dragged down by the company’s investment in the Metaverse, according to Laura Martin, senior internet analyst at Needham, as cited by the agency.

Almost all of Zuckerberg’s wealth is tied up in Meta stock. The CEO holds over 350 million shares, according to the company’s latest proxy statement. The company stock price was down 1.3% at $146.09 as of the end of trading on Tuesday.

