icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Sep, 2022 15:12
HomeBusiness News

Germany will run out of gas by spring – economy minister

Berlin has enough of the fuel to meet demand for less than three months, says Robert Habeck
Germany will run out of gas by spring – economy minister
© Getty Images / Christian Ender / Contributor

Germany may face natural gas shortages despite its storage facilities approaching maximum capacity, its economy minister has warned.

The country’s depots are more than 90% full, according to data from the Aggregated Gas Storage Inventory (AGSI), but they will be totally depleted by the end of winter as Berlin buys less Russian gas, Robert Habeck told reporters on Monday.

“If everything goes well with gas savings and we are lucky with the weather, we have a chance to get through winter comfortably. That means, however, that the storage facilities will be empty again at the end of the winter – in this case, really empty, because we are going to use the gas,” he said.

In August, the head of Germany’s energy regulator Klaus Muller warned that, even with storage 95% full, the country will have enough fuel to cover only two-and-a-half months of heating, power, and industrial demand if Russia completely stops deliveries.

Last week, Muller reiterated that Germany could face recurring gas bottlenecks in the event of a cold winter. “I expect waves. There are gas shortages, they go, they come back, they appear here, sometimes there, possibly throughout Germany,” he said in an interview with business daily Handelsblatt. He added that, due to the weather forecasting, Germany will not be able to predict gas demand more than two weeks in advance.

Russia supplied about 40% of the European Union’s gas before the conflict in Ukraine. EU imports from the sanctioned country are currently below 9%, according to Brussels.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘German question’
0:00
25:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies