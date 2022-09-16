icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Sep, 2022 16:30
Putin explains how Russia and Turkey will bypass the dollar

Moscow is eager to significantly strengthen trade ties with Ankara in all areas of interest
Putin explains how Russia and Turkey will bypass the dollar
© Getty Images / Anadolu Agency

Russian gas supplies to Turkey will be partly paid for in rubles, President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Friday. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

“We are ready to significantly increase supplies to Turkey in all directions that are of interest [to the country]. Our agreement on natural gas supplies of Russian origin to Turkey with the payment of 25% of these supplies in Russian rubles will start working in the nearest future,” the Russian president stated.

Earlier, reports emerged that Erdogan intends to ask Putin for a 25% discount on gas supplies. According to a report by Bloomberg, citing sources among senior Turkish officials, Erdogan also intends to make it possible to pay for part of the deliveries in Turkish liras.

