Russian fertilizer supply to India booming – Putin

Deliveries have soared under a barter deal between the two countries

Russia has significantly increased exports of fertilizers, among other commodities, to India, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday while meeting with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

“Commodity turnover is growing, including due to additional deliveries of Russian fertilizers to the Indian market,” Putin said, noting the supplies have increased by more than eight times.

“I hope that this will help Indian farmers to solve the difficult tasks of providing food to the country's population,” the Russian president stated.

In May, New Delhi finalized a barter agreement with Moscow for the supply of fertilizers. The Indian government assured its farmers that there would be no fertilizer shortages in the country despite the soaring global prices. India is the second largest importer chemical fertilizers after China.

