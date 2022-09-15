icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Sep, 2022 13:20
Putin predicts record trade with China

Moscow and Beijing have been steadily strengthening economic ties in recent years
© Getty Images / silkwayrain

Economic cooperation between Russia and China will continue to strengthen, reaching new heights in the near future, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit while meeting with China’s leader, Xi Jinping.

“Multifaceted ties between our countries are actively developing. Last year, the trade turnover increased by 35% and exceeded $140 billion,” Putin said, adding that in the first seven months of this year, the volume of mutual trade grew by another 25%.

“I am convinced that by the end of the year we will reach new record levels, and in the near future, as agreed, we will increase the annual trade turnover to $200 billion or more,” he added.

Last month, Beijing’s ambassador to Moscow expressed hope that Russia-China trade could reach the targeted milestone of $200 billion this year. He pointed out that economic cooperation between the two nations shows excellent results and sustainable development, despite the challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economic downturn, and difficult international and regional situations.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

