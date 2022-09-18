Best-selling cars in Moscow revealed

Chinese automobiles topped sales in August

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors sold 854 Havаl Jolion vehicles in Moscow last month, marking an eightfold year-on-year growth, according to data from analytical agency Avtostat.

For the first time ever, a car produced by a Chinese company became the top-selling one in the Russian capital. According to Avtostat, the four best-selling vehicles were Chinese-made.

Geely Coolray was second on the list, with 776 cars sold in August, marking a seven-fold increase in sales. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and Geely Atlas Pro each sold 382 vehicles and were ranked third and fourth on the list. Russia’s Lada Granta, with 224 sales, closed the top-five.

The data showed that, last month, Muscovites bought 6,400 vehicles, down 64% compared to August 2021.

The popularity of Chinese automobiles in Russia has been rising amid the exodus of European, American, and Japanese car manufacturers from the Russian market. Many automakers found it difficult to continue operations in the country due to logistical disruptions resulting from sanctions, after the import of cars and spare parts to Russia were stopped.

