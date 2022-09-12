Egypt to allow ruble payments – travel giant

Cairo reportedly hopes the move could help boost its tourism sector

The Russian ruble may be included in a list of currencies accepted for payments in Egypt, RIA Novosti reported on Monday, citing the press service of tour operator Tez Tour.

“According to information from the Central Bank of Egypt, available to Tez Tour, from the end of September 2022, the Russian ruble will be included in the list of currencies used in the country,” the tour operator said.

“This period just falls at the beginning of the high season there, so providing opportunities for travel companies and hotels accepting rubles for payment in conjunction with other factors will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the tourist flow.”

Tez Tour noted that Egypt is the most popular travel destination among Russians for the autumn-winter season. Its share of the total bookings is about 46%.

Statistics show that the number of Russian tourists visiting Egypt surged to one million during the last quarter of 2021, following the return of Russian flights to Egyptian resorts on the Red Sea.

