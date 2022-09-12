icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Sep, 2022 16:13
Egypt to allow ruble payments – travel giant

Cairo reportedly hopes the move could help boost its tourism sector
The Russian ruble may be included in a list of currencies accepted for payments in Egypt, RIA Novosti reported on Monday, citing the press service of tour operator Tez Tour.

“According to information from the Central Bank of Egypt, available to Tez Tour, from the end of September 2022, the Russian ruble will be included in the list of currencies used in the country,” the tour operator said.

“This period just falls at the beginning of the high season there, so providing opportunities for travel companies and hotels accepting rubles for payment in conjunction with other factors will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the tourist flow.”

Tez Tour noted that Egypt is the most popular travel destination among Russians for the autumn-winter season. Its share of the total bookings is about 46%.

Statistics show that the number of Russian tourists visiting Egypt surged to one million during the last quarter of 2021, following the return of Russian flights to Egyptian resorts on the Red Sea.

