icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Sep, 2022 16:09
HomeBusiness News

UK to bail out struggling energy companies – Guardian

They will reportedly receive as much as £40 billion in loans
UK to bail out struggling energy companies – Guardian
© Getty Images / Westend61

The Bank of England has set up a fund to bail out UK energy companies that face financial difficulties due to rising energy prices, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

The bailout fund, which will offer as much as £40 billion ($46 billion) in loans to struggling energy companies, was announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss along with other measures aimed at battling the country’s energy crisis on Thursday. According to Truss, the fund will help energy suppliers pay for power they buy in the wholesale markets, while also letting them insure themselves to protect against price rises.

According to the news outlet, over the past several months, around 30 energy suppliers have collapsed. If bigger companies start failing, the crisis will worsen and cost taxpayers billions, analysts say.

The details of the scheme remain vague so far, with the government on Thursday saying it may only be able to reveal a start date by the end of October. Further details are expected to be published next week.

“A £40bn liquidity fund provides some comfort for energy suppliers, but the support needs to start with immediate effect to stabilize the market. Further supplier casualties will end up costing consumers more,” Tim Speed, an energy specialist at Shakespeare Martineau law firm, told the news outlet.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk : Attempting suicide?
0:00
27:19
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies