Eastern Economic Forum wraps up with billions in deals

Agreements totaling $54 billion (3.27 trillion rubles) were signed at the seventh annual Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) this week, TASS reported on Thursday, citing the press service of Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev.

“The economy of the macro-region (Far East) received about 2.7 trillion rubles ($44.2 billion) of investments. More than 100,000 jobs have been created, and now more than 290 agreements have been signed at the forum for a total of 3.27 trillion rubles ($54 billion), which is also a record,” the press service said.

Given the challenges posed by sanctions, the importance of the Far East region is growing rapidly, the report added.

This year, within the framework of the forum, three new production facilities were launched in the Far East: a cargo-passenger car-rail ferry in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, the Komandor fish processing plant in Kamchatka, and the Zabaikalsk-Manchuria grain railway terminal in Zabaikalsky Region.

The EEF, which took place over September 5-8 in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, attracted business representatives and government officials from more than 60 countries.

