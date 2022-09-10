icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Sep, 2022 11:49
HomeBusiness News

China boosts exports to Russia

Shipment of goods in August jumped by more than a quarter year-on-year
China boosts exports to Russia
© Getty Images / John Lamb

Chinese exports to Russia soared in August despite Western sanctions targeting the Russian economy, the news outlet RBK reported this week, citing official Chinese customs data.

According to the report, shipments from China to Russia last month reached roughly $7.9 billion, an increase of 26.7% from last August ($6.3 billion). China’s General Administration of Customs has not yet disclosed trade details by category for August, but according to the data for July, some 36% of Chinese exports to Russia consisted of equipment, mechanical devices, and various machinery.

This marked the second month in a row of growth in the country's exports to Russia, after a slight drop in the first half of the year.

Meanwhile, Chinese imports of Russian goods also jumped significantly last month, reaching $11.2 billion, 58% higher than in August 2021. Crude oil and petroleum products accounted for more than half of Russian exports.

Trade turnover between Russia and China for January-August has now reached $117.2 billion, 31% higher than in the same period last year. Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Tuesday that overall trade turnover could surpass $170 billion by the year’s end.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk : Attempting suicide?
0:00
27:19
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies