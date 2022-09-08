Algeria seeks closer ties with Russia – foundation

The two countries can cooperate in technology and IT, Algeria Youth Ambassadors says

Moscow and Algiers have signed a range of agreements in different fields at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia, according to the president and founder of Algeria Youth Ambassadors, Salah Eddine Tiar.

He told RT on the sidelines of the forum that Algeria is seeking to develop trade and business in Russia, including the country’s Far East region. The North African nation also wants to develop startups, technology, and IT with Russia, among other spheres, as well as capacity building.

“I came to Vladivostok to expand and widen our work not only with Russia but with other countries participating in the forum as well,” Tiar said, praising the EEF as a platform that provides good opportunities for strengthening cross-country cooperation.

Algeria is among Russia’s three major trade partners in Africa. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his visit to Algeria in May that trade between the two countries had reached $3 billion last year. According to the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, the volume of bilateral trade more than doubled in 2021.

In July, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced that his country was interested in joining the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) group. He noted that Algeria largely meets the conditions for membership.

At this year’s BRICS summit, held online in June, the format was expanded to include 13 more countries, including Algeria. President Tebboune was the first guest to speak, calling for “a new economic order where parity and equity between countries will reign.”

