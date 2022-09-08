icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Sep, 2022 06:40
HomeBusiness News

Nigeria looks to Russia to help end dependence on the West – entrepreneur

The resource-rich West African country can learn from Moscow in building sustainable wealth, David Okpatuma says
Nigeria looks to Russia to help end dependence on the West – entrepreneur
© Getty Images / Devesh Uba / EyeEm

Nigeria wants to improve ties and deepen cooperation with its major trade partner Russia, entrepreneur and co-founder of the DevCA Initiative David Okpatuma told RT at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Okpatuma explained that he would like to see a broadening of frontiers, as well as “the shifting of focus from a bipolar world to a multipolar world, where every country is able to harness its own resources … and develop itself before seeking external collaborations and support.”

“My mission of coming here basically is to ensure that the relationship between Russia, Africa, and other countries that are participating in the forum, is strengthened, and we have more collaborative development, setting new trajectories globally.” 

The businessman noted that Nigeria has similar natural resources to Russia, saying: “We can learn from Moscow in developmental aspects. We’ve seen how Russia is able to develop its [resources] and create more sustainable wealth for its people.”

He added: “We want to make sure that we can improve our GDP, that we are sustainable, that we are not co-dependent on the West or other countries in regards to creating improved livelihoods for our people and ensure that we build better friendship [with Russia] as we grow along.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies