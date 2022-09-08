Nigeria looks to Russia to help end dependence on the West – entrepreneur

The resource-rich West African country can learn from Moscow in building sustainable wealth, David Okpatuma says

Nigeria wants to improve ties and deepen cooperation with its major trade partner Russia, entrepreneur and co-founder of the DevCA Initiative David Okpatuma told RT at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Okpatuma explained that he would like to see a broadening of frontiers, as well as “the shifting of focus from a bipolar world to a multipolar world, where every country is able to harness its own resources … and develop itself before seeking external collaborations and support.”

“My mission of coming here basically is to ensure that the relationship between Russia, Africa, and other countries that are participating in the forum, is strengthened, and we have more collaborative development, setting new trajectories globally.”

The businessman noted that Nigeria has similar natural resources to Russia, saying: “We can learn from Moscow in developmental aspects. We’ve seen how Russia is able to develop its [resources] and create more sustainable wealth for its people.”

He added: “We want to make sure that we can improve our GDP, that we are sustainable, that we are not co-dependent on the West or other countries in regards to creating improved livelihoods for our people and ensure that we build better friendship [with Russia] as we grow along.”

