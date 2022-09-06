icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Sep, 2022 13:05
HomeBusiness News

Sanctioned Russian bank bypasses SWIFT

State lender VTB launches transfers in Chinese yuan
Sanctioned Russian bank bypasses SWIFT
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov

One of Russia’s top banks, VTB has become the first lender in the country to launch money transfers to China in yuan, sidestepping the global financial messaging system SWIFT.

“The new reality is leading to a massive abandoning of the use of the US dollar and the euro in international payments,” VTB CEO Andrey Kostin said in a statement, highlighting the importance of creating and developing payment systems as an alternative to SWIFT.

“We are the first Russian bank to install an alternative cross-border bank transfer service with China and plan to increase the volume of these transactions by five times by next year,” he added.

According to a VTB press release, the maximum amount of a single money transfer was equivalent to 20 million rubles ($325,000) with the maximum monthly limit set at 100 million rubles ($1.6 million). 

Russia now in top three markets for yuan payments READ MORE: Russia now in top three markets for yuan payments

The bank also announced plans to begin lending in the yuan and other non-Western currencies later this year.

“The launch of the yuan transfer system is expected to significantly simplify the work of Russian companies and individuals with Chinese partners, increasing the popularity of the yuan in our country,” Kostin added.

Ukraine-related sanctions cut Russia’s biggest banks off from SWIFT, limiting their access to the dollar and euro markets.

The drastic measures forced Moscow to develop its own financial infrastructure in cooperation with nations that haven't imposed sanctions.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies