Fall in Russian gas share in EU market disclosed

France says Russian energy exports to the EU have dropped dramatically

The share of Russian gas in the European Union market has plummeted from 50% to 9% since the beginning of the current year, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Russian gas imports by EU nations have inevitably been decreasing, Macron told a news conference following a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He stressed that it was necessary to act against speculation on energy prices at the EU level, adding that France was in favor of putting a cap on the price of Russian pipeline gas.

“If the European Commission decides to set a price ceiling for Russian gas supplied through pipelines, France will support the step,” Macron said.

He added that France will send gas to Germany if needed while Germany stands ready to provide France with electricity. He repeated previous calls to turn down air conditioners when it’s hot and to limit heating to 19 degrees Celsius this winter.

According to Macron, the EU is prepared for the cold winter as well as a complete halt of Russian gas supplies.

