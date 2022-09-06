icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Sep, 2022 06:01
HomeBusiness News

Russia outlines its position on crypto

The use of digital currencies as a means of settlement will remain prohibited, says the central bank
Russia outlines its position on crypto
© Getty Images / Nipitpon Singad / EyeEm

The Bank of Russia (CBR) is against the legalization of crypto-exchanges, exchangers and settlements in cryptocurrency within the country, RIA Novosti reported on Monday, citing the regulator’s press service. However, the report noted that cross-border crypto transactions may be legalized.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev stated that the CBR and the Ministry of Finance had come to an understanding that the country could not do without cross-border settlements in cryptocurrency in the current circumstances.

“The Bank of Russia is currently working on this issue with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economic Development,” the press service said following Moiseev’s announcement. “At the same time, it is important to emphasize that we are not talking about the legalization of cryptocurrency as a means of payment in our country, [nor] the legalization of crypto-exchanges and crypto-exchangers within Russia.”

The regulation of cryptocurrencies has been the subject of heated debate in Russia for years, and digital tokens are still a gray area. The CBR has been a vocal opponent of crypto, however, pushing for a blanket ban.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?'
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?' FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?'
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?' FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies