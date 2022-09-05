icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Sep, 2022 08:07
HomeBusiness News

Eastern Economic Forum kicks off in Russia’s Vladivostok

The annual event is expected to attract participants from more than 60 countries
Eastern Economic Forum kicks off in Russia’s Vladivostok

The 7th annual Eastern Economic Forum opened on Monday in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok, in the midst of a sanctions war between Moscow and the West. 

Business representatives and government officials from more than 60 countries and territories are expected to attend the three-day gathering.  

This year, the theme of the forum is: “On the Path to a Multipolar World.” The aim of the event is to highlight global change led by new economic models, and provide an international platform for dialogue.  

Participants will discuss efforts to boost economic ties between member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, led by China and Russia, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.  

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh are expected to deliver video messages at the forum.   

READ MORE: Sanctions offer Russia ‘pleasant surprise’ – analysts

Among the guests at Wednesday’s session will be the Chairman of China's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Li Zhanshu, and the leaders of Armenia, Mongolia and Myanmar.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies