Eastern Economic Forum kicks off in Russia’s Vladivostok

The annual event is expected to attract participants from more than 60 countries

The 7th annual Eastern Economic Forum opened on Monday in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok, in the midst of a sanctions war between Moscow and the West.

Business representatives and government officials from more than 60 countries and territories are expected to attend the three-day gathering.

This year, the theme of the forum is: “On the Path to a Multipolar World.” The aim of the event is to highlight global change led by new economic models, and provide an international platform for dialogue.

Participants will discuss efforts to boost economic ties between member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, led by China and Russia, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh are expected to deliver video messages at the forum.

Among the guests at Wednesday’s session will be the Chairman of China's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Li Zhanshu, and the leaders of Armenia, Mongolia and Myanmar.

