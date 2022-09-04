icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Sep, 2022 14:08
EU to blame for Nord Stream 1 lying idle – Russia

The gas pipeline was shut because contracts for shipping and repair were violated by Brussels, according to Moscow
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has blamed the European Union for the problems that have prevented the resumption of gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. He told the EU “not to lay the bloc’s leaders’ fault at Russia’s door.”

“Right now, the entire problem lies precisely on that side, because all the conditions of the repair contract have been completely violated, along with the terms of shipping of the equipment,” Novak said on Sunday in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel.

Gas deliveries via Nord Stream 1 were shut down completely on August 31. Prior to that, the pipeline under the Baltic Sea had been operating at 40% capacity since June, providing just 67 million cubic meters per day. The initial reduction in supply was due to a delay returning gas turbines following scheduled maintenance in Canada, which arose as a result of Ottawa’s sanctions on Russia.

In July, supplies through the pipeline dropped to 20% capacity, as the remaining turbines required an overhaul. 

On Friday, Gazprom said shipments would not be resuming following a three-day maintenance break after an engine oil leak was detected in a turbine. The company provided no details on the duration of the stoppage.

