icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Sep, 2022 09:17
HomeBusiness News

British energy major wants out of Russian LNG project

Shell is still debating the fate of the contract for the purchase of liquefied natural gas from Sakhalin 2
British energy major wants out of Russian LNG project
© Sputnik / Sergei Guneev

UK-based energy giant Shell Plc has announced it will not participate in Russia’s Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project after Moscow transferred the venture to a domestic operating company.

According the company’s statement, Shell has notified Moscow that it will not take a stake in the new Sakhalin-2 operator in proportion to its stake in the old one. The company, however, is still debating “options in line with applicable legal requirements and agreements” to keep a contract to receive LNG cargoes from the facility. In the statement, Shell assured customers that its decision regarding Sakhalin-2 will not affect its ability to supply gas to customers in line with existing contracts.

On June 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer the property of Sakhalin Energy, the former operator of Sakhalin-2, to a new operator, Sakhalin Energy LLC. The government noted that foreign owners will be able to take a stake in the new operator in proportion to their equity in the old one. Shell owned 27.5% minus one share in Sakhalin Energy.

READ MORE: Japanese companies to stay with Russian energy project

Earlier, two Japanese companies, Mitsui and Mitsubishi, agreed to transfer their respective stakes of 12.5% and 10% in Sakhalin Energy to the new operator, of which Russia’s state energy giant Gazprom owns 50%. Bloomberg analysts say Shell’s move could “hand even more energy revenue to Russia” if Gazprom absorbs Shell’s abandoned shares.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies