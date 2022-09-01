Unemployment in Russia at historic low – data

The jobless rate in the country remains the lowest since the early 1990s, statistics show

Russian unemployment has been at 3.9% over the last three months, the lowest level seen since 1991, data from the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate reached the record low back in May, and remained at this level through July.

Unemployment has been falling gradually since January last year.

The total number of unemployed residents in Russia in July 2022 was 2.9 million, 51,000 fewer than in June 2022.

