icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Aug, 2022 14:15
HomeBusiness News

Russia and Iran to integrate payment systems – Lavrov

The move is currently being discussed by the countries’ respective central banks
Russia and Iran to integrate payment systems – Lavrov
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov

Russia’s domestic credit and debit payment system Mir will soon be integrated with its Iranian analogue Shetab in order to facilitate mutual transactions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

On the integration and mutual use of the Russian Mir and Iranian Shetab systems, substantive talks are being held at the level of central banks. They communicated in July and agreed on a kind of a road map that will lead us to this result. I am sure that this will take place relatively soon,” Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Amir-Abdollahian also expressed hope that the last technical problems for the integration would be resolved in the nearest future. 

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari said that the availability of the necessary technical infrastructure allows Iran to connect to the Mir system within a few months. Meanwhile, Korban Eskandari, the general director of the Iranian Economy Ministry’s Department of Banking and Insurance Affairs noted that Iran could use Mir for financial transactions with Russia at the early stages of cooperation, and then expand its use to settlements with other international partners.

READ MORE: India to accept Russian debit and credit cards – media

Earlier this month, reports emerged that India also plans to start accepting Russian Mir cards, while, in return, Russia is likely to “clear the way” for Indian RuPay cards to be accepted in the country.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies